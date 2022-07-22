State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $63,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $12.14 on Friday, hitting $212.61. 138,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,697. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.01.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.38.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

