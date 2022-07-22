State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,398 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,398 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $80,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.63.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.28. The stock had a trading volume of 50,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,213. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.21. The company has a market capitalization of $125.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

