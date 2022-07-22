State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,616,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,720 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 0.9% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $272,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.5 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $87.37. 154,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,189,184. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

