Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Announces Earnings Results

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 75.25% and a net margin of 19.81%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 3.9 %

STLD opened at $70.73 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $100.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on STLD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

