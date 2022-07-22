Steem Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $97.64 million and $12.76 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 16% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,111.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.00554103 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00253136 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004928 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00014134 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.