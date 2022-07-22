Steward Financial Group LLC Acquires 77 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 770.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Argus lowered their target price on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $408.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $392.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

