Steward Financial Group LLC Buys 309 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 0.3% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 14.4% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.2% in the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 121,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,782,000 after acquiring an additional 22,058 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.7% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 31,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Shares of FISV opened at $99.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.72 and a 200-day moving average of $98.51. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.86. The company has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

