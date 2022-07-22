Steward Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 132 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 104,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $283.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $296.84.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,743 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,160. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

