Steward Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in CSX by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.61.

CSX opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

