Steward Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 18 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 11.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone Stock Down 2.5 %

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,138.75 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,503.30 and a 52 week high of $2,267.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,073.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,023.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $26.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.