Steward Financial Group LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Steward Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 803.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 520.2% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $41.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 13.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.04%.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,707. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 5,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.72 per share, for a total transaction of $223,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 892,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,353,065.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,000 shares of company stock worth $773,925. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIN. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.