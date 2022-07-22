StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FONAR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

FONR stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. FONAR has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 8.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60.

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 10.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FONR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FONAR by 53,600.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new stake in FONAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FONAR by 99.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FONAR by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in FONAR by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

