StockNews.com Downgrades CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CSG Systems International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

CSG Systems International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CSGS opened at $63.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.76. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $246.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $573,923.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 165,274 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,808.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Further Reading

