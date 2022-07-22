StockNews.com Downgrades RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

RPT Realty Price Performance

NYSE:RPT opened at $10.58 on Monday. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $900.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). RPT Realty had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. RPT Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,563,000 after buying an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $8,562,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in RPT Realty by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,392,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,946,000 after purchasing an additional 546,213 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,825,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,372,000 after acquiring an additional 465,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,838,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 459,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

See Also

