StockNews.com Upgrades PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHM. Wedbush lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.63.

PHM stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

