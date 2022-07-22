Streamr (DATA) Trading 14.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Streamr (DATA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $26.82 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Streamr has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,989.26 or 1.00047492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Streamr is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

