Strix Group (LON:KETL) Given Sell Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

KETL has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Strix Group from GBX 375 ($4.48) to GBX 300 ($3.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Strix Group from GBX 360 ($4.30) to GBX 310 ($3.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 366 ($4.38).

LON KETL opened at GBX 167.90 ($2.01) on Thursday. Strix Group has a 12 month low of GBX 157.28 ($1.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 390 ($4.66). The stock has a market cap of £348.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,698.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 178.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 215.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.40.

In other news, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland acquired 11,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £24,906.50 ($29,774.66).

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

