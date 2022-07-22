Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stronghold Digital Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SDIG. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of SDIG opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Stronghold Digital Mining has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $28.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 million.

Institutional Trading of Stronghold Digital Mining

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

