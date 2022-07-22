Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Suburban Propane Partners has a payout ratio of 52.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.62. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 32.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 4,041.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 229,617 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Featured Articles

