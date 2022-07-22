Sun (New) Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.00 Million (SUN)

Sun (New) (SUN) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Sun (New) coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sun (New) has a market cap of $63.00 million and approximately $13.75 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sun (New) alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.33 or 0.00427913 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,989.26 or 1.00047492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

Sun (New) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio.

Sun (New) Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sun (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sun (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sun (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.