Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 684.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

