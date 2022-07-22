Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SUN. Mizuho upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Price Performance

SUN stock opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.51. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $46.95.

Insider Activity at Sunoco

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.43. Sunoco had a return on equity of 70.31% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Kim acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.49 per share, for a total transaction of $177,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunoco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,959,000 after purchasing an additional 80,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sunoco by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,745 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Sunoco by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 371,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sunoco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sunoco by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 249,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.