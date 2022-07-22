Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 359 ($4.29).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.35) price target on shares of Superdry in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Get Superdry alerts:

Superdry Stock Performance

Shares of SDRY stock opened at GBX 140.40 ($1.68) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 148.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17. Superdry has a 1-year low of GBX 121.55 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 401 ($4.79). The company has a market capitalization of £115.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Superdry

In other Superdry news, insider Julian Dunkerton acquired 805,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £1,143,344.24 ($1,366,819.18). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 805,473 shares of company stock valued at $114,379,441.

(Get Rating)

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.