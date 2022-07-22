Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Lowered to C$13.25 at CIBC

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark upgraded Superior Plus to a buy rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 price objective on Superior Plus and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Superior Plus to a buy rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.02.

Superior Plus Price Performance

Shares of SPB opened at C$11.30 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$10.80 and a 52-week high of C$15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.91. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 40.36.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$896.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.6999999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, July 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 257.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Superior Plus news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,066.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,679,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$408,893,890.37. Insiders acquired a total of 34,300 shares of company stock worth $382,530 over the last 90 days.

About Superior Plus

(Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Featured Articles

