Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Decreases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $140.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,014 shares of company stock worth $5,184,102 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

