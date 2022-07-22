Swap (XWP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

Swap (XWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a market cap of $81,169.81 and approximately $4.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 15,519,403 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

