Swarm City (SWT) Trading 79.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Swarm City (SWT) traded 63.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 79.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm City coin can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $209,002.45 and $33.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Swarm City

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city.

Buying and Selling Swarm City

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

