Swing (SWING) Price Tops $0.0249

Swing (SWING) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Swing has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Swing has a total market capitalization of $147,250.01 and approximately $2.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swing coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Swing Profile

Swing (SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 5,905,851 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

