Swop Market Capitalization Achieves $3.54 Million (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Swop has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swop coin can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00006523 BTC on popular exchanges. Swop has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $27,161.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015984 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001824 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032237 BTC.
About Swop
Swop’s total supply is 2,459,855 coins and its circulating supply is 2,388,652 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.
Swop Coin Trading
