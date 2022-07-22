Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Bought by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers makes up about 1.2% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Values First Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth $8,795,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

SKT traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $15.71. 12,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,660. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 72.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 363.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

See Also

