Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,629 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 9,725 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tapestry worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPR. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 43,529 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $1,610,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 29.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 16.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,091 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Up 0.6 %

TPR stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Tapestry announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TPR. Cowen reduced their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tapestry from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

