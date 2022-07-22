Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 1,309 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.6% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.61. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

