Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 334 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 5.6% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,827 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after purchasing an additional 246,018 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after acquiring an additional 227,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 190,058 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,113 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $236.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.06. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

