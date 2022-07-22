Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MRK opened at $90.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $227.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.