TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 344.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRP opened at $52.82 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRP. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

