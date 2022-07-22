TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.40

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 5181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC reduced their target price on TDCX from $17.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

TDCX Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

Institutional Trading of TDCX

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDCX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TDCX in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TDCX in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in TDCX in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TDCX by 5.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in TDCX in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000.

TDCX Company Profile

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

