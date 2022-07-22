Telos Reaches Market Cap of $49.74 Million (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Telos has a total market cap of $49.74 million and $1.34 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telos coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Telos has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000253 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

