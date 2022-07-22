Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TENB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.54.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $50.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.21. Tenable has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Insider Activity

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.57 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $125,323.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,238. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $405,761.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,502.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $125,323.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,674,217 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 1,220.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.