Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.80-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.0-19.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.14-1.36 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 1.7 %

Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,019,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,757. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

