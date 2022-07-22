Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 billion-$19.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.14-$1.36 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on THC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.27.

THC stock traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.95. 91,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,457. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.67. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

