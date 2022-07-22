Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 billion-$19.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.14-$1.36 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently commented on THC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.27.
THC stock traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.95. 91,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,457. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.67. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $92.65.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
