TenUp Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TenUp has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. TenUp has a total market cap of $720,128.06 and $66,303.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003875 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00135677 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00007827 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000752 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.
TenUp Coin Profile
TenUp (TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 228,179,839 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TenUp Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.