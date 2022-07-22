TenUp Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TenUp has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. TenUp has a total market cap of $720,128.06 and $66,303.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00135677 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00007827 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000752 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TenUp Coin Profile

TenUp (TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 228,179,839 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TenUp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

