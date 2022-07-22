Terra One Day Volume Tops $57.12 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Terra has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $234.67 million and approximately $57.12 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00008127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011097 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

