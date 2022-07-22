Terra One Day Volume Tops $57.12 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Terra has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $234.67 million and approximately $57.12 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00008127 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007164 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011097 BTC.
- Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000156 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001775 BTC.
Terra Coin Profile
Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars.
