Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $410.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $851.79.

TSLA opened at $815.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $709.76 and its 200-day moving average is $857.77. Tesla has a 52-week low of $620.57 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

