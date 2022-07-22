Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Oppenheimer

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TXN. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.18.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $166.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

