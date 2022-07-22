Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $1.62

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $47.16 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00007152 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008114 BTC.
- Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00011177 BTC.
- Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000156 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001768 BTC.
About Tezos
Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 923,935,122 coins and its circulating supply is 902,384,517 coins. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.
Buying and Selling Tezos
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.