The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,215 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $161.13. 102,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,327,010. The company has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.93 and a 200 day moving average of $171.12. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

