The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.3% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,795,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $139,544,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,726,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,110 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,092,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.56. 105,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,276,792. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

