The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Boosted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,535 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHW stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.88.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

