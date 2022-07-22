The City of London Investment Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 5 (LON:CTY)

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
The City of London Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON:CTY opened at GBX 407.86 ($4.88) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 408.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 408.08. The City of London Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 363.28 ($4.34) and a one year high of GBX 427 ($5.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.33.
The City of London Investment Trust Company Profile
