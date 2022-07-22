The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Clorox were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.63. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

